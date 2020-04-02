Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,344 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,711 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 669,969 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,451,000. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,480,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 328,408 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 130,848 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $219,058.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,841 shares in the company, valued at $219,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $80,914.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $73,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,158 shares of company stock worth $12,116,472 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

