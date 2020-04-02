Credit Suisse AG Purchases 6,488 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 148,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 114,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee S. Wielansky acquired 14,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,522.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,230.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,792 shares of company stock worth $291,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

