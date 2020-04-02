Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,614 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.31% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of STSA opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $345.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.34.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

STSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.