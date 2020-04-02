Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nice in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nice by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.45. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.42.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

