Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down to $20.31

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.12, but opened at $20.31. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 96,703 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after acquiring an additional 156,319 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 298,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,991,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after buying an additional 257,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.