Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,556,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 193,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STNG. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

