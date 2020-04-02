Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $17,910,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $9,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 62,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 346.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.