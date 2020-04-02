Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of RCII opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $780.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

