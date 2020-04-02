Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $208.93 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $208,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $240.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.62 and its 200-day moving average is $271.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

