Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,225 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $65.90 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.49.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

