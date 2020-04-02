Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,634 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,634 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GTY Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in GTY Technology during the third quarter worth about $84,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 191,433 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 41.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTYH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 303.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.