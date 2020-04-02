Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $221,000 in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $1,409,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 954,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,733,559.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $3,735,801.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,109.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $28,524,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.23 million, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.