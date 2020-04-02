Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up to $97.03

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.56, but opened at $97.03. Paypal shares last traded at $96.35, with a volume of 4,576,987 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

Get Paypal alerts:

The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.37.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.