Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Gap Up to $115.19

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.52, but opened at $115.19. Walmart shares last traded at $115.13, with a volume of 643,383 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $326.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

