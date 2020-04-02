MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.97. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 182,120 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTG. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.50% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,494,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,710,000 after purchasing an additional 564,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,465,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 376,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,293,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,344,000 after purchasing an additional 482,075 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,030,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

