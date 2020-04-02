Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc (CVE:NOB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 196000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 70,641 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

