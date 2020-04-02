Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Price Up 27.5%

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE)’s stock price rose 27.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, approximately 139,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 148,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

BNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The company has a market cap of $33.39 million and a PE ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.31.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

