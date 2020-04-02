Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 769,026 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNR. UBS Group increased their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $10,630,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649,681 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,211,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,210,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Denbury Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

