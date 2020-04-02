New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Gap Down to $7.59

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.59. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 612,828 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMFC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $734.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.82%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.09%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 in the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 94,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 98,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

