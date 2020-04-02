Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.24.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $328,036,000 after acquiring an additional 555,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.