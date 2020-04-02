World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,709,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth about $15,468,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

