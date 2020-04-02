Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from to in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock worth $3,353,829. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

