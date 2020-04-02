Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,829 shares of company stock worth $16,436,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.