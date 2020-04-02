DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 85,419 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,419 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.34% of Inter Parfums worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

IPAR opened at $40.32 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

