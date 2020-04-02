DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stock Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.22% of Descartes Systems Group worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,020,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,907,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,479,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

