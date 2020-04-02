DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

