DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,903 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

