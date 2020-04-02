DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,968 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES opened at $323.38 on Thursday. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.68 and a 200-day moving average of $307.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.