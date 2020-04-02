DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baidu from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.79.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

