DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,636 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.61% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.70. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

