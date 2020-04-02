DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,182 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,211,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,658,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 103,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,548,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

