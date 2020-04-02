DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,850 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,735,000.

EEM stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

