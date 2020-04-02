DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $10.73 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,039 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.42. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.