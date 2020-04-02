Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 521.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440,437 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,125,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Mosaic by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.