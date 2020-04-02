DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303,536 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock worth $1,821,209. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

