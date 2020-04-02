DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,655 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

CTXS opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.37. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $146.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $103,431.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,340 shares of company stock worth $5,834,425. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.