DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 205,751 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 799.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,751 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 120.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 406,735 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $13,357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6772 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

