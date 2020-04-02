DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $13.07 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 152.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,345 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 71.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $55.34 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

