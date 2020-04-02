DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $13.01 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,396 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 221,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

USB stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.