DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 181,550 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 216.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,550 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Yum China were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Yum China by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Yum China by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

