DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $13.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 503.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

