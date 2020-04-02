DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 694.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 123,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

