Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,465 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.39% of IVERIC bio worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $3.16 on Thursday. IVERIC bio Inc has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in IVERIC bio Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in IVERIC bio Inc
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Palatin Technologies, Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Palatin Technologies, Inc.
Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp
Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp
Citigroup Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings
Citigroup Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report