Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,465 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.39% of IVERIC bio worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 11,914.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $3.16 on Thursday. IVERIC bio Inc has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

