Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $261.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

