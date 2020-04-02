Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $97,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,694.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $43,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,302 shares of company stock worth $92,836. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFST shares. ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

