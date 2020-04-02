Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Palatin Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,561,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

