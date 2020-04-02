Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.20. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.