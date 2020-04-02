Citigroup Inc. Buys 94 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

HIFS opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.04. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $129.89 and a twelve month high of $216.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIFS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

