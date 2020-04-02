Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 191.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGLE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “average” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

