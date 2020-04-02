Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 237.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Intelligent Systems stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,327,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

